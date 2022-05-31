South Plains Severe Storm Threat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another hot afternoon ahead, and then an increasing chance of thunderstorms, rain, and severe weather. Be “Weather Aware” today and the remainder of the week. There is a chance of storms each day. Some may be severe.

This morning mostly sunny, breezy, and humid. It’s been a very warm warming morning. Across much of the area temperatures dipped only into the 70s.

This afternoon will become partly cloudy. It also will be breezy and hot. A change, however, is on the way. Low-level moisture is increasing, a dryline will sharpen to the west of Lubbock this afternoon, and a cold front will slowly move south into the northern viewing area late today.

As these elements come together, scattered thunderstorms will become likely. Severe weather and heavy rain are possible.

The area from near Lubbock and to the north and northeast is at a slight to enhanced risk of severe weather. Those are categories 2 and 3, respectively, on a scale of 1 to 5. See “Today’s Risk Levels” below.

The severe threat will increase late this afternoon and will be at its greatest this evening.

Coverage will be spotty. Not every location will get hit by severe weather, or even receive rain. The potential, however, exists.

Remain weather aware. That means don't rely on social media for alerts or the most current information.

Facebook posts may be delayed by minutes, hours, even days. And some posts may never be displayed on your feed, even if you are following us.

Watch for updates to the forecast as well as watches and warnings, which are likely. Make sure your Weather Radio is in Alert Mode.

Track the storms, watches, and warnings with Interactive Radar.

Temperatures across much of the area will peak around the mid-90s. That’s similar to yesterday, but it may feel hotter due to the increased humidity. The higher humidity lowers a body’s ability to cool itself through perspiration.

Take it easy in the heat. Better yet, avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest time of day, from around noon to 8 pm.

Tomorrow through Friday, off and on, scattered thunderstorms are likely. Some are expected to produce severe weather and heavy rain.

Today’s Risk Levels

An Enhanced Risk designation (orange) indicates conditions favorable for very large hail, possibly greater than 2 inches in diameter and damaging wind gusts, possibly greater than 70 mph. Isolated tornadoes also are possible.

A Slight Risk designation (yellow) indicates the ingredients are or will be present for scattered severe thunderstorms. The main threats are damaging wind gusts and hail. Typically, coverage is spotty and storms are short-lived. An isolated tornado or two is possible.

A Marginal Risk (dark green) category indicates isolated severe storms are possible. Storms in this area may produce wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph, hail up to about one inch in diameter. The tornado threat typically is low.

The Thunderstorm area (light green) shows where thunderstorms are possible. These may not produce severe weather but may be accompanied by gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain.

Lightning is a risk with all thunderstorms. If you can clearly hear thunder or see lightning, you should move indoors immediately. The storm is near enough that lightning can strike at your location.

