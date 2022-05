LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have moderate injuries after a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. on the northbound access road of I-27, north of the freeway.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police desk officials did not say if the injured were taken to the hospital.

