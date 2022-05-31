Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

WATCH: Young adults on tracks nearly get hit by train

Released video shows a train narrowly missing teenagers on the tracks. (SOURCE: METROLINX)
By CNN
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three teenagers came within feet from being run over by a speeding train in Canada.

Transit officials posted a video of an incident in Toronto earlier this month.

It shows the train approaching a bridge, when suddenly the teens appear on the tracks.

The train engineer applied the brake and blew the horn, but officials say there was no way of stopping the train on time.

Luckily, the teens managed to get out of the way with just moments to spare.

The “Metrolink” transit agency says it posted the video to appeal to the teens’ parents and to show the dangers of walking on railway tracks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
TTU baseball postponed, double header rescheduled for Sunday
Texas Tech baseball heading to Statesboro, Georgia
Source: KCBD Video
16-year-old driver killed in Sunday morning rollover north of Ralls
TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave
TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Ave.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Marsha Sharp Fwy. and University Ave.
President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of...
Biden talks gun control, extremism with New Zealand’s PM
Christopher Thomas (Lubbock County Detention Center photo from 2019)
Grand jury charges Lubbock man with capital murder
The Charleston Police Department says multiple people were shot in downtown Charleston Monday...
10 wounded in S.C. mass shooting, mayor says
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course