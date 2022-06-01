20-year-old from Sundown killed in Hockley County crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a Sundown man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to DPS, 20-year-old Seth Everett McDaniel was driving west on FM 41, about 10 miles southeast of Sundown, when the vehicle entered the south side ditch and overcorrected to the right. After crossing east and westbound lanes, through the north side ditch, the vehicle struck a utility pole and rolled.

McDaniel died on scene from his injuries. DPS reports he was not wearing a seatbelt.

