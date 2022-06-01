Local Listings
6 killed, 2 recovering at UMC after Loving County crash; 2 others in Odessa hospital

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MENTONE, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are recovering in Lubbock and another two are recovering in Odessa after a crash in Loving County left six people dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS states the crash occurred Monday, May 30, around 6 a.m.

According to officials, six people were in a 2014 Toyota Tundra, traveling north on County Road 300, near the Texas-New Mexico border in Loving County. The second vehicle, a 2017 Ford F-250 carrying four people, was traveling west on Ranch to Market Road 652.

DPS states the first pickup disregarded the stop sign where the two roads intersect, hitting the second pickup’s left passenger side. The first pickup then slid into a utility pole, striking on the right passenger side. The passenger on the right front side of the Tundra was killed, as well as three passengers in the back seat who were ejected.

Three passengers were not wearing seatbelts. The driver and another passenger in the Tundra were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The passenger was reported in critical condition.

The driver and the left rear passenger in the F-250 were killed. Two other passengers were transported to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, one of them reported in serious condition.

