Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

70 missing children recovered, 40 found in Midland-Odessa area

Majority of “Operation Lost Souls” children recovered in Midland and Odessa
Homeland Security Investigations El Paso found 40 of 70 children during "Operation Lost Souls"...
Homeland Security Investigations El Paso found 40 of 70 children during "Operation Lost Souls" in the Midland and Odessa areas.(Source: DHS)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during “Operation Lost Souls” included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse.

The youngest child recovered in the Midland-Odessa area was 13 years old.

The remaining 30 children were scattered throughout other areas, including El Paso, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Colorado and Ciudad, Mexico. The children were between the ages of 10 and 17. Many were reportedly runaways.

You can read more on the three-week operation and the agencies involved here.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Crime Scene Unit discover body of baby buried in backyard of home in Northwest...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
20-year-old from Sundown killed in Hockley County crash
Christopher Thomas (Lubbock County Detention Center photo from 2019)
Grand jury charges Lubbock man with capital murder

Latest News

All 33 Texas Bubba’s locations will be donating 100 percent of their proceeds to benefit the...
Bubba’s donating all Wednesday proceeds to Uvalde Victims Relief Fund
Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled the land.
Jurassic Quest, Nation’s biggest Dinosaur experience, migrates to Lubbock
Hockley County Sheriff's Office badge
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office now providing public service for Sundown
Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.
Rapper Vanilla Ice to perform in Lubbock at 4th on Broadway