70 missing children recovered, 40 found in Midland-Odessa area

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Forty of the 70 children recovered in an operation by Homeland Security Investigations El Paso have been recovered in the Midland-Odessa area. The children recovered during “Operation Lost Souls” included victims of sex trafficking, sexual abuse and physical abuse.

The youngest child recovered in the Midland-Odessa area was 13 years old.

The remaining 30 children were scattered throughout other areas, including El Paso, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Colorado and Ciudad, Mexico. The children were between the ages of 10 and 17. Many were reportedly runaways.

You can read more on the three-week operation and the agencies involved here.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

