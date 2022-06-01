Local Listings
ASCO All-Star Classic Saturday at Lowrey Field

Catch the ASCO All-Star Classic Saturday on FOX34 NewsNow.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 90 West Texas high school graduates, from Class 2A to 6A, from the Panhandle, Permian Basin and South Plains, will participate in the ASCO All-Star Classic Football Game Saturday night.

The mission of this annual game is to provide financial assistance to young men who have been permanently injured while playing high school football.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at PlainsCapital Park - Lowrey Field. You can watch the game live on FOX34 NewsNow, antenna channel 34.2/32.1, Suddenlink 9 and cable outlets and Dish Network across the area.

More information is available at the ASCO All-Star Classic website.

