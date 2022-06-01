Bubba’s donating all Wednesday proceeds to Uvalde Victims Relief Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All 33 Texas Bubba’s locations will be donating 100 percent of their proceeds to benefit the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund created by University Health.

This applies to any purchase made today, Wednesday, June 1.

Valid all day on dine-in, to go, curbside, mobile app, and online orders.

You can find the Lubbock location at 6210 Slide Road or get more information at bubbas33.com.

