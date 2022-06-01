Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Governor calls for immediate school safety review of Texas public schools

“... the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats.”
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Dr. Kathy Martinez-Prather directing the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) to begin immediately conducting comprehensive school safety reviews to ensure all Texas public schools are following the appropriate procedures to maximize school safety.

In the letter to Dr. Martinez-Prather, Governor Abbott instructs that TxSSC ensure all school districts’ School Safety and Security Committees meet ahead of the new school year to review their Emergency Operations Plan and address any campus safety needs, ensure the School Behavioral Threat Assessment Team is trained and has reviewed procedures for each campus, ensure all staff and substitutes are trained on their specific district and campus safety procedures, and conduct an assessment of their access control procedures. TxSSC is instructed to provide a progress report of findings to the Governor’s office and the Legislature by October 1.

“The work and trainings provided by the Texas School Safety Center has reached thousands of schools and instructors and has benefited millions of Texas school children,” reads the letter. “However, the tragedy at Robb Elementary School last week requires us all to do more. I am charging the TxSSC, in coordination with the TEA, to develop and implement a plan to conduct random inspections to assess access control measures of Texas school districts. Among other reviews, your team should begin conducting in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts. Also, the TxSSC should immediately begin working with my office and the Legislature on recommendations to improve current security systems and determine the funding necessary to continue the work of hardening our schools against outside threats. Texans have never shirked away from a challenge, and I know with the support of state leadership, we can continue the work of improving each student’s experience in our schools.”

Read the full letter here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Crime Scene Unit discover body of baby buried in backyard of home in Northwest...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
20-year-old from Sundown killed in Hockley County crash
Christopher Thomas (Lubbock County Detention Center photo from 2019)
Grand jury charges Lubbock man with capital murder

Latest News

Homeland Security Investigations El Paso found 40 of 70 children during "Operation Lost Souls"...
70 missing children recovered, 40 found in Midland-Odessa area
All 33 Texas Bubba’s locations will be donating 100 percent of their proceeds to benefit the...
Bubba’s donating all Wednesday proceeds to Uvalde Victims Relief Fund
Walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic, and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled the land.
Jurassic Quest, Nation’s biggest Dinosaur experience, migrates to Lubbock
Hockley County Sheriff's Office badge
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office now providing public service for Sundown