Hockley County Sheriff’s Office now providing public service for Sundown

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - Sundown Police was a two-person police force, but the chief and the one officer left to take new jobs elsewhere. Hockley County Deputies are now providing public service for Sundown.

For those residing inside the city of Sundown, if you need public safety services, including reporting a criminal offense, or suspicious activity, or request general assistance from law enforcement, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at the main dispatch phone number at 806-894-6164.

In an emergency situation, please dial 911.

The City of Sundown is currently searching for a police chief and a second officer to fill their authorized staffing levels. The Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the screening of chief applicants and the hiring decisions are made by city staff, specifically the city manager Billy Hernandez.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services for all unincorporated areas of the county, as well as Smyer, Whitharral, Pep, Petitt, Ropesville, and now Sundown. They also support Anton and Levelland.

“To the residents of Sundown, I would stress that the Sheriff’s Office continues to provide patrols, call response, and investigative assistance while the search continues for a police chief. We are working with city officials to provide an efficient transition and will continue to provide support after a chief is selected. We are responsible for services county-wide in one way or another and continue to do what we can to protect all of our communities,” said Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres.

Sheriff Scifres also said he wants the residents of Hockley County to understand all deputies, investigators, and detention staff work hard every day to support and protect the communities.

“While we are not perfect, we demand excellence of ourselves and our fellow public servants. Our personnel devote themselves daily to serving Hockley County,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.