KCBD Yard of the Week Official Rules 2022

Yard Of The Week 2022

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. PROMOTION SPONSORS, DESCRIPTION AND DATES

a. The Yard of the Week (“Promotion”)) is sponsored by KCBD-TV (the “Station”), 9810 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423; Little Red Nursery 4006 34th St. Lubbock, TX 79410. (“Sponsor(s)”). Little Red Nursery and not KCBD, is solely responsible for awarding the prize.

b. The Promotion begins at 6/6/2022 at 12:00 AM CST and ends at 11:59 PM CST on 7/30/2022 at 12:00 AM CST and will comprise eight weeks of voting. Entries must be received by 12:00 AM the day every Thursday in order to be eligible for that Friday’s selection. Entries not received by the deadline for or selected in a particular Weekly Drawing will carry over to and be eligible to be drawn in the next Weekly Drawing.

c. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.

d. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook from any responsibility or liability for the Promotion’s administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Sponsors and not to Facebook.

2. ELIGIBILITY

a. The Promotion is open only to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry and who reside in one of the following Texas counties: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry. Employees of either Sponsor, its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcasting stations in the Lubbock DMA and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win.

3. ENTRY

a. There is one way to enter this promotion: VIA INTERNET. Beginning at 12:00 AM CST 6/6/2022, individuals can log on to www.kcbd.com/contests and complete the entry form. Entries must be received by July 28th, 2022 in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

b. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

4. PRIZES AND ODDS OF WINNING

a. Eight individuals will each receive one $50 gift card and a yard sign. No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s).

5. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Each Friday, beginning on June 10th, 2022, a committee will select three photos from all valid entries the previous entry period. Those three photos will be posted to the KCBD Instagram. KCBD Instagram followers can “like” any of the photos. The following Monday, the photo with the most “likes” will win Yard Of The Week for that week.

Entry Period 1: June 6th at 12:00 A.M. to 10th at 12:00 P.M.

Voting Period 1: June 10th-13th at 8:00 A.M.

Entry Period 2: June 13th at 12:00 P.M. to June 17th at 12:00 P.M.

Voting Period 2: June 17th-20th at 8:00 A.M.

Entry Period 3: June 20th at 12:00 P.M. to June 24th at 12:00 P.M.

Voting Period 3: June 24th-27th at 8:00 A.M.

Entry Period 4: June 27th at 12:00 P.M. to July 1st at 12:00 P.M.

Voting Period 4: July 1st-July 4th at 8:00 A.M.

Entry Period 5: July 4th at 12:00 P.M. to July 8th at 12:00 P.M.

Voting Period 5: July 8th-July 11th at 8:00 A.M.

Entry Period 6: July 11th at 12:00 P.M. to July 15th at 12:00P.M.

Voting Period 6: July 15th-July 18th at 8:00 A.M.

Entry Period 7: July 18th at 12:00 P.M. to July 22nd at 12:00 P.M.

Voting Period 7: July 22nd-July 25th at 8:00 A.M.

Entry Period 8: July 25th at 12:00 P.M. to July 29th at 12:00 P.M.

Voting Period 8: July 29th-August 1st at 8:00 A.M.

Winners will be contacted via telephone on the Monday they are selected.

6. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by Sponsors (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Gray television station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for a Sponsor or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, a Sponsor may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.

c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant the Sponsors a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are 18 years of age or older; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to the Station the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, a Sponsor in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the Station, the Sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. The Sponsors may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return to the Station any required release.

f. The Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the Station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The Sponsors further reserve the right, at their sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the control of Sponsors, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the Station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Sponsor website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. A Sponsor’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Sponsors, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Sponsors reserve the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Due to online streaming delays, online viewers of station programming may have difficulty participating in on-air contests. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize that cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond the Station’s control.

h. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

i. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

ii. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

iii. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

iv. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State of Texas, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

v. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State of Texas, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal; and

vi. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion or these Official Rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial. TRIAL BY JURY IS WAIVED.

i. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

7. OFFICIAL RULES, TERMS OF USE AGREEMENT & PRIVACY POLICY

a. To obtain a copy of the Official Rules or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope specifying “Official Rules” or “Winner List” to Yard of the Week Winner List or Official Rules Request, KCBD-TV, 9810 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423. A copy of the Official Rules and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio. KCBD-TV, 9810 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

b. By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: https://www.kcbd.com/terms-of-service/ (Terms of Use) and https://www.kcbd.com/privacy-policy/ (Privacy Policy) or at the main studio of KCBD-TV, 9810 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423

