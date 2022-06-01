Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Rapper Vanilla Ice to perform in Lubbock at 4th on Broadway

Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.
Vanilla Ice will be performing at the 4th on Broadway celebration in Lubbock on July 4, 2022.(The Gorilla Law Firm)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th on Broadway celebration will feature a live performance from musician Vanilla Ice during the evening concert. The concert and all 4th on Broadway events are free to the public.

The Texas native and popular rapper, known for songs such as “Ice Ice Baby” and “Play That Funky Music,” will be performing at Mackenzie Park in Lubbock on July 4 during the annual 4th on Broadway event.

The Independence Day celebration will feature:

  • Bolton Oil Parade at 9 a.m.
  • Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids Area from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages from 10:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Plains Capital Bank West Texas Roots Stage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Budweiser Fiesta Stage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cabela’s Fishing Tournament from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Riversmith’s Cobbler and Catfish Eating Contest at 5 p.m.
  • Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert at 7 p.m.
  • United Supermarkets Firework Extravaganza at 10 p.m.

Vanilla Ice can be seen performing during the Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert, located in Mackenzie Park and starting at 7 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police Crime Scene Unit discover body of baby buried in backyard of home in Northwest...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and...
Homeland Security recovers 70 missing children in West Texas operation
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
20-year-old from Sundown killed in Hockley County crash
Christopher Thomas (Lubbock County Detention Center photo from 2019)
Grand jury charges Lubbock man with capital murder
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access...
Police identify injured motorcycle driver in Tuesday morning crash

Latest News

Hockley County Sheriff's Office badge
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office now providing public service for Sundown
Texas Governor Greg Abbott arrives at a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25,...
Abbott requests special legislative committees in the wake of Uvalde school massacre
KCBD News at Noon
Scattered thunderstorms, some severe, are expected late this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Weather: Wednesday’s severe storm threat