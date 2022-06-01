Severe storms likely in area this afternoon, evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of thunderstorms is expected across parts of the KCBD viewing area this afternoon and evening. Yesterday’s storms were focused over the northeastern half of the area; today’s severe weather threat is mainly focused to the southwest.

As of 1:30 p.m., a front stretches from near Plains to Lubbock to south of Paducah. South of this front the air is warmer and more humid, providing for a good bit of instability. The front may edge southward a little more. North of the front there are more clouds and it’s cooler. Visible satellite also shows an outflow boundary near White River Lake, Post and Snyder, moving westward.

Surface map as of 1:50 p.m. (KCBD)

We keep a close eye on these surface boundaries because they can help enhance storm organization. An upper-level disturbance will likely pass across the region, helping a few showers and storms to go up.

We expect the first thunderstorms to develop somewhere around 3-4 p.m., anywhere from Southeast New Mexico to the central South Plains, including Lubbock. Later into the evening, additional storms will likely develop, scattered across the area.

Large hail and damaging wind are the primary severe weather risks today. Like yesterday, the most intense storms will be capable of producing hail around the size of baseballs. There is also a low potential for a tornado in the area.

Reminder that watches are issued when there is the possibility for severe weather. Warnings mean severe weather is happening.

Check back for updates through today here and on KCBD NewsChannel 11.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.