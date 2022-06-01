First Alert Weather: Wednesday’s severe storm threat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms again are likely late today. Like yesterday, some will be severe. Some will produce heavy rainfall. Here’s our updated severe weather outlook for today and the rest of the work week.

After a mostly sunny start, skies will become mostly cloudy. It will be breezy. It won’t be as hot. Highs will be below average for most of the area. The exception is the southeast viewing area where highs will be near average for June 1.

Scattered thunderstorms, some severe, are expected late this afternoon and evening. While activity yesterday favored the northern KCBD viewing area, today is expected to favor the southern viewing area.

The mid-morning update from the SPC expands the severe risk in the KCBD viewing area. Scattered thunderstorms, some severe, are expected late this afternoon and evening. (KCBD First Alert)

Much of the southwestern, central, and eastern viewing area are at a slight risk of severe weather. Like yesterday, be “Weather Aware” today and the remainder of the week. There is a chance of storms each day. Some may be severe.

The severe threat, once again, will increase late this afternoon and will be at its greatest this evening. Coverage will be spotty so not every location will receive rain or get hit by severe weather. Some spots will.

Storms, some possible severe, are likely off and on tomorrow and Friday. Storm and rain chances will diminish Saturday, though a few isolated storms may pop up in the late-afternoon heat.

A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather exists late today for the far eastern KCBD viewing area. An ENHANCED RISK exists this evening and tonight between the viewing area and the DFW area. (KCBD First Alert)

