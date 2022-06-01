Local Listings
Trial underway for man accused of killing another while street racing

19-year-old Xavier Montalvo was arrested on warrants for racing on a highway causing death and...
19-year-old Xavier Montalvo was arrested on warrants for racing on a highway causing death and manslaughter(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony will continue on Thursday in the trial of a defendant accused of killing a Lubbock man while street racing.

The state holds Xavier Montalvo responsible for the death of 69-year-old Howard Wright on February 24, 2020.

Howard Wright
Howard Wright(Liggett Law Group)

Court records show Montalvo started drag racing on Slide Road just before 3 p.m. and was doing 94 miles per hour when he struck Wright’s car at 75th and Slide Rd. That is more than twice the posted speed limit.

Wright died before reaching the hospital.

Slide road and 73rd Street crash
Slide road and 73rd Street crash(KCBD)

Two other men have been charged in relation to Wright’s death; Luis Salinas and Anthony Martin.

Court records show they were all part of the same car club at the time of the crash.

In March of 2020, Wright’s family sued the suspects and car club for $1 million in monetary relief, claiming wrongful death.

Luis Salinas and Anthony Martin were arrested on warrants for racing on a highway and causing...
Luis Salinas and Anthony Martin were arrested on warrants for racing on a highway and causing death. Xavier Montalvo was arrested on warrants for racing on a highway causing death and manslaughter,(Lubbock County Detention Center)

