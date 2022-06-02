Cactus Theater holding concert benefitting South Plains Honor Flight, Sat. June 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A concert will be held this Saturday at Lubbock’s Cactus Theater to raise funds for the South Plains Honor Flight.

“Sounds of West Texas: Tribute To Our Military Show,” will be held Saturday, June 4, hosted by Kurt Kiser. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature performances from Larry Allen, Steve Burrus, Tanner Evans, Mark Frandsen, Jimmy Henderson, Brenda Hopkins, Mike Huffman, Darryl Lippe, Donnetta Lippe, Donnie Martin, Betty Smith and Mark Wallney.

The Cactus Theater says this concert series always has a mix of all kinds of music, some comedy, door prizes and inspiring songs the whole family can enjoy.

Proceeds from silent auction items, a donation bucket and the show will benefit the South Plains Honor Flight.

Floor and standard balcony tickets can be purchased for $20. Box seats in the balcony area will be sold for $40, including concessions with the ticket.

Tickets can be purchased for this show here .

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.