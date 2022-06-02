Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Cactus Theater holding concert benefitting South Plains Honor Flight, Sat. June 4

Cactus Theater holding concert benefitting South Plains Honor Flight, Sat. June 4
Cactus Theater holding concert benefitting South Plains Honor Flight, Sat. June 4(Cactus Theater)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A concert will be held this Saturday at Lubbock’s Cactus Theater to raise funds for the South Plains Honor Flight.

“Sounds of West Texas: Tribute To Our Military Show,” will be held Saturday, June 4, hosted by Kurt Kiser. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature performances from Larry Allen, Steve Burrus, Tanner Evans, Mark Frandsen, Jimmy Henderson, Brenda Hopkins, Mike Huffman, Darryl Lippe, Donnetta Lippe, Donnie Martin, Betty Smith and Mark Wallney.

The Cactus Theater says this concert series always has a mix of all kinds of music, some comedy, door prizes and inspiring songs the whole family can enjoy.

Proceeds from silent auction items, a donation bucket and the show will benefit the South Plains Honor Flight.

Floor and standard balcony tickets can be purchased for $20. Box seats in the balcony area will be sold for $40, including concessions with the ticket.

Tickets can be purchased for this show here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th...
Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lubbock Police Crime Scene Unit discover body of baby buried in backyard of home in Northwest...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
20-year-old from Sundown killed in Hockley County crash

Latest News

Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD hosting conference on emergency training exercise
The United Family will hold a job fair for its distribution arm, Llano Logistics, on June 6,...
Llano Logistics to host job fair for various positions
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
KCBD News at 4