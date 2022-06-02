Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Armed man shot by Lubbock police near 67th and Uvalde

Investigators say the suspect led officers on two chases before walking towards them with a weapon

He was taken to UMC with serious injuries

Read more here: Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock

Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit

A jury awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Herd

The jury also gave Herd $2 million for comments made by Depp’s attorney

Details here: Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

4 killed in mass shooting at Tulsa hospital

A gunman killed four people inside a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma before shooting himself

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack

Follow the latest updates here: 4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.