Knocksville LBK to host ‘Beat the Heat’ summer tailgate
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Knocksville LBK baseball and softball training facility will kick off summer with a free tailgate Saturday, June 4.
From 5 to 8 p.m., free festivities include Home Run Derby competitions, dodgeball, Slip N Slide contests and more. Raffle prizes include free summer memberships, Knocksville swag and a grand prize of free personal training for a year. Team members are encouraged to wear their jerseys for double raffle entries.
Free food and free cold beverages will be provided while supplies last.
The first 50 players will also score a free shaved ice from our good friends at Happy’s.
