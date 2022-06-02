Local Listings
Llano Logistics to host job fair for various positions

The United Family will hold a job fair for its distribution arm, Llano Logistics, on June 6, 2022 at 5801 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(The United Family®)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Distribution company Llano Logistics is hosting an on-site job fair on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company is located at 5801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Lubbock TX 79404.

Llano Logistics provides services to Texas-based grocery chain The United Family. The company distributes to 96 stores across The United Family’s banners, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos and United Express.

The company offers:

  • Full-time and part-time positions
  • $15 to $17 starting hourly wages
  • $600 retention bonus
  • Attendance bonus
  • Quarterly safety bonus
  • Day and night shifts
  • Grocery discounts as a member of The United Family

A variety of positions are open throughout The United Family’s different branches. The event also includes on-the-spot interviews for interested individuals.

