Llano Logistics to host job fair for various positions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Distribution company Llano Logistics is hosting an on-site job fair on June 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company is located at 5801 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Lubbock TX 79404.

Llano Logistics provides services to Texas-based grocery chain The United Family. The company distributes to 96 stores across The United Family’s banners, including United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Amigos and United Express.

The company offers:

Full-time and part-time positions

$15 to $17 starting hourly wages

$600 retention bonus

Attendance bonus

Quarterly safety bonus

Day and night shifts

Grocery discounts as a member of The United Family

A variety of positions are open throughout The United Family’s different branches. The event also includes on-the-spot interviews for interested individuals.

