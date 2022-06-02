Lubbock ISD hosting conference on emergency training exercise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is going to host a full-scale emergency training exercise next week.

This active shooter exercise at Monterey High School will involve city staff, police, firefighters, paramedics, emergency management, and UMC.

It will cover all aspects of an emergency of this type, from first response to family reunification and communication.

In a tweet, Lubbock Police note this is regularly scheduled training and not a response to the attack in Uvalde.

More information is expected with the news conference, Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.