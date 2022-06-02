Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock ISD hosting conference on emergency training exercise

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District is going to host a full-scale emergency training exercise next week.

This active shooter exercise at Monterey High School will involve city staff, police, firefighters, paramedics, emergency management, and UMC.

It will cover all aspects of an emergency of this type, from first response to family reunification and communication.

In a tweet, Lubbock Police note this is regularly scheduled training and not a response to the attack in Uvalde.

More information is expected with the news conference, Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th...
Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lubbock Police Crime Scene Unit discover body of baby buried in backyard of home in Northwest...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
20-year-old from Sundown killed in Hockley County crash

Latest News

The United Family will hold a job fair for its distribution arm, Llano Logistics, on June 6,...
Llano Logistics to host job fair for various positions
Bokio Johnson, 46, was arrested for allegedly killing Hollis Carter, 21, while he was on his...
Father indicted in ‘street justice’ killing of son’s alleged murderer
Source: UMC
UMC opening first drive-thru clinic in Texas
A cool afternoon, by early June standards. Highs today 15 to 20 degrees below the average for...
South Plains storm and rain chances continue