Lubbock Police Chief: Subject ran at officers with machete, axe before officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell provided an update on an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening. The suspect, 30-year-old Phillip Torres, who police say was armed and approaching officers with a machete and an axe, was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot multiple times by four officers.

Torres is currently in police custody at University Medical Center. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and will be held on a $400,000 bond.

Chief Mitchell gave the following timeline:

At 7:12 p.m. on June 1, LPD received a call for service for a domestic disturbance at a home in the 2100 block of 67th St. The reporting party said her son was causing problems and she was concerned he would hurt other people in the area.

This was the second domestic violence disturbance call to that residence that day. The first call for service was at 7:23 a.m. about damaged property.

Lubbock police officers arrived on the scene at about 7:17 p.m. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect, who was already in his vehicle, drove off in a Chevrolet Equinox.

The officers initiated a pursuit with the subject vehicle traveling westbound onto Loop 289. During the course of the pursuit, an officer spoke with the reporting party who identified the subject as her 30-year-old son, Phillip Torres. The pursuit continued on the Loop until Torres exited West Loop 289 at the 19th St exit.

Torres ran the red light at 19th St and West Loop 289 and began traveling in the wrong lanes of traffic due to the public safety concerns caused by Torres’ reckless driving. A supervisor canceled the pursuit at 7:29 p.m.

Seven minutes later, police received a call for a theft in progress at Knife Guys located at 6620 Milwaukee Ave.

The reporting party for this second call indicated the subject was trying to remove two swords from the walls, which were described as battle-ready.

It was quickly determined the suspect vehicle involved in this incident matched the vehicle description of a Chevy Equinox similar to the one Torres was driving.

At 7:41 p.m., as officers were responding to the Knife Guys, the reporting party indicated the subject had cut his arms with one of the knives taken from the wall and was arguing with an individual in the store. They also told police the subject was in possession of a machete and an axe he stole from the store and was driving away in the Equinox.

Officers arrived at Knife Guys and found the Equinox as it was driving southbound on Milwaukee Avenue out of the parking lot. Two officers began to pursue the vehicle and were authorized to conduct a low-speed forcible stop to disable the vehicle if it was safe to do so.

At 7:43 p.m., the vehicle proceeded to 82nd Street and turn eastbound on 82nd, and continued eastbound to University Ave.

Officers continued to pursue the Equinox back to the 2100 block of 67th Street, where they were able to conduct a forcible stop on the vehicle.

The subject Torres then exited his vehicle armed with two deadly edged weapons, a machete and an axe, and ran at one of the officer’s marked LPD Patrol vehicle.

Torres then struck the driver’s window with both weapons.

He then turned and ran full speed toward the officers, still in possession of both weapons above his head.

At 7:51 PM, four LPD officers fired multiple rounds that struck Torres. Once there was no longer a threat to the officers by Torres, lifesaving measures were immediately administered by the officers until EMS arrived on scene.

Torres was transported by ambulance to University Medical Hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured in this incident. Detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of Torres for the aggravated robbery of the Knife Guy Store. He is being held on a $400,000 bond. Additional charges are possible as this investigation continues.

All four officers that discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting. This administrative leave is not an indication of wrongdoing on the officers’ part at this time.

And all the and all aspects of this incident, including the officers’ use of force are being investigated by the metro unit.

