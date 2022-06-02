South Plains storm and rain chances continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today’s severe weather threat is low. Severe storms are unlikely. Spotty light showers, however, are possible through the day. Spotty thunderstorms are possible this evening and tonight.

Rain amounts today are expected to remain light. The storms tonight, however, may produce locally heavy rainfall.

A cool afternoon, by early June standards. Highs today 15 to 20 degrees below the average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

By early June standards, today will be cool. Thanks to a mostly cloudy sky and a northeasterly breeze. Highs will range from near 70 degrees to the mid-70s, which is 15 to 20 degrees below average for the date.

Tonight’s thunderstorms, though isolated in coverage, may linger into Friday morning. Otherwise, the day will begin much like today. Mostly cloudy with spotty (mostly light) rain showers, slight breeze, highs about ten degrees below average.

Storms are expected to return Friday evening or night. These may be severe and locally heavy rainfall is possible.

A few storms and showers may linger into Saturday morning. Storm and rain chances will diminish Saturday, though a few stray storms may pop up in the late-afternoon heat.

As the area drys out, it will heat up. Weekend temperatures will peak in the low 90s Saturday and mid-90s Sunday.

The start of the work week will be even hotter. Highs in the upper 90s are expected.

