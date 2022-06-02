Local Listings
Thunderstorms possible late tonight, again late Friday

By Matt Ernst
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been a relatively cool day across the South Plains, with clouds and drizzle first part of the day. There was a little more sun this afternoon, but clouds are still fairly widespread. The radar picture is quieter than past few days, with no thunderstorms and no severe weather risk.

Later this evening thunderstorms are possible in Eastern New Mexico, eventually pushing across the South Plains late tonight into early Friday morning. Some storms could produce small hail, but the severe risk is low. Heavy rain is possible, as well. With lots of humidity, the temperature will only drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Some drizzle is possible again tomorrow morning.

With more sun, it’ll be a little warmer tomorrow. But still below the typical high this time of year, our forecast tomorrow around 80. Clouds early will give way to some sun.

Then tomorrow evening there is a chance for thunderstorms moving in from the northwest. First Clovis, Muleshoe and Dimmitt have the chance for storms. By later tomorrow night that chance spreads across the rest of the area, including Lubbock. Storms may linger over eastern areas into early Saturday morning.

Storms late Friday may turn severe, with damaging wind the primary risk. A level 2 out of 5 severe risk is shown in yellow below, from Northeast New Mexico and the western Panhandle down to Lubbock, Brownfield and Hobbs.

Some severe thunderstorms are possible late on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Some severe thunderstorms are possible late on Friday, June 3, 2022.(KCBD)

The weekend will turn hotter, with mid 90s and more sun. There could be an isolated shower or storm, but it looks drier. Even hotter to begin next week, upper 90s. It looks like the next chance for storms will arrive some time middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

