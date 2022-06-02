Local Listings
UMC opening first drive-thru clinic in Texas

Source: UMC
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - UMC Health System and UMC Physicians are excited to announce the opening of the new UMC Family and Children’s Clinic at 98th & Frankford Ave., which will allow us to meet the needs of a growing community through both location and innovation.

UMC Family and Children’s will be two stories - the first floor serving pediatric patients and the second floor catering to adults & family medicine. The clinic will also have the first drive-thru clinic in Texas, testing for illnesses like Strep, Flu, and COVID-19. This will help parents and children get the care needed from the comfort of their vehicle.

“The opening of this clinic is a chance to serve the community, and serve the growing population in South Lubbock,” said Glen Frick, Executive Vice President and UMCP Executive Officer. “The drive-thru testing is also an innovative form of healthcare and makes UMC one of the first of its time.”

UMC Family and Children’s Clinic quick facts:

  • Drive-Thru testing for Strep, Flu, COVID-19
  • Lab and X-Ray
  • Services for Children and Family Medicine

Who: UMC Health System

What: UMC Family and Children’s Clinic

When: Open June 6th, 2022

Where: 9615 Frankford

