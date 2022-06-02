Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock Police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th...
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th Street on Wednesday evening, around 67th & Uvalde Avenue in South Lubbock.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell provided an update on an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

A suspect, who police say was armed and approaching officers, is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot by officers.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Phillip Torres. He is currently in police custody at University Medical Center. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and will be held on a $400,000 bond.

Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.
Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.(Lubbock County Detention Center)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call near 67th Street and Uvalde. The suspect led police on a chase west to 19th and the West Loop where officers called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

About 15 minutes later, investigators say police were then called to a theft at a business in the 6600 block of Milwaukee and pursued the same vehicle. It ended at the original location in the 2100 block of 67th Street.

Police say the armed suspect exited his vehicle and approached officers when four officers then fired on the suspect.

All four officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting. No officer was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th...
Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Lubbock Police Crime Scene Unit discover body of baby buried in backyard of home in Northwest...
Body of baby found buried in backyard during sexual assault investigation
Tulsa police respond to a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building Wednesday, June 1, 2022. in...
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
20-year-old from Sundown killed in Hockley County crash

Latest News

One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th...
Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock
Cactus Theater holding concert benefitting South Plains Honor Flight, Sat. June 4
Cactus Theater holding concert benefitting South Plains Honor Flight, Sat. June 4
Lubbock ISD logo (Source: LISD)
Lubbock ISD hosting conference on emergency training exercise
The United Family will hold a job fair for its distribution arm, Llano Logistics, on June 6,...
Llano Logistics to host job fair for various positions