Lubbock Police identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell provided an update on an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

A suspect, who police say was armed and approaching officers, is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot by officers.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Phillip Torres. He is currently in police custody at University Medical Center. He has been charged with aggravated robbery and will be held on a $400,000 bond.

Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest. (Lubbock County Detention Center)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance call near 67th Street and Uvalde. The suspect led police on a chase west to 19th and the West Loop where officers called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

About 15 minutes later, investigators say police were then called to a theft at a business in the 6600 block of Milwaukee and pursued the same vehicle. It ended at the original location in the 2100 block of 67th Street.

Police say the armed suspect exited his vehicle and approached officers when four officers then fired on the suspect.

All four officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting. No officer was injured in the shooting.

