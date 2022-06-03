Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call fired

A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass...
A 911 dispatcher was fired after being accused of mishandling a call during last month's mass shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 911 dispatcher has been fired after being accused of mishandling a call during the recent mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at the Tops supermarket where a gunman opened fire last month, said she dropped to the ground after hearing the shots and called 911, whispering out of fear the shooter might hear her.

Officials say they teach 911 dispatchers that if someone is whispering, it probably means they’re in trouble, but Rogers said the Buffalo dispatcher responded: “I can’t hear you. Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper. They can’t hear you.”

Shortly after that, Rogers said the dispatcher hung up the phone.

It's America's epidemic. (Source: CNN/KOKI/KTVA/KTUL/KSAT/KABB/WOAI/WKBW/ERIE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY/FACEBOOK/BIGGDAWGG RELLY/TOOY JOHNSON)

The dispatcher was put on administrative leave shortly after the shooting and was let go Thursday.

Erie County leaders called the dispatcher’s tone a “completely inappropriate response” in a “terrible situation.”

Ten people were killed in the shooting and three others were hurt.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.
Lubbock Police Chief: Subject ran at officers with machete, axe before officer-involved shooting
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th...
Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news conference...
Police chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting, Texas state senator says
The Silent Wings Museum front
Silent Wings Museum to host D-Day memorial event
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
2 monkeypox strains in US suggest possible undetected spread
FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as President Donald Trump speaks during...
Former Trump official Navarro indicted on contempt charges for defying 1/6 panel