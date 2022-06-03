Local Listings
Covenant Health executive director to retire after four decades

Kelly McDaniel (left) receives award
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health Executive Director Kelly McDaniel is retiring after 44 years.

McDaniel began his journey in 1978 as a central service technician folding towels for operating rooms at what is now Covenant Medical Center.

“I firmly believe that God had a plan for me when I started here in 1978. I didn’t know what that plan was at the time, but I truly believe it was a God thing,” McDaniel said, “and everything that has happened since June of 1978 has been part of that plan.”

In 1984, McDaniel operated as St. Mary’s as the Director of Central Service. He has led many support service departments as well as construction projects, including nearly all of Covenant Medical Center’s renovations over the past decade and the new Hope Tower. In addition, the nursing units were redesigned and a new cafeteria called “Our Daily Bread” was opened in the facility.

McDaniel said he learned through Boy Scouts to always leave places better than he found them, and that has always been one of his goals at Covenant Health.

“His contributions to our patient-centered facility enhancements cannot be measured,” according to the news release. “He served as our leadership team’s constant barometer for truth of what our focus should be each day and his Mission-focus has been constant.”

With many years at Covenant Health, McDaniel is leaving with many memories, including working with the sisters who once were involved in the daily operations of the hospital.

