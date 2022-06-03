Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Red Raiders vs. Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament
- The Texas Tech Baseball team takes the first step on the road to Omaha today
- The Red Raiders will play Notre Dame at 1 this afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Statesboro, Georgia
- More: Texas Tech baseball heading to Statesboro, Georgia
Officers shot man armed with axe, machete
- The man injured in a police shooting near 67th and Uvalde is now charged with aggravated robbery
- Police say Phillip Torres led them on a chase, stole an axe and machete and charged several officers who shot him
- Details here: Lubbock Police Chief: Subject ran at officers with machete, axe before officer-involved shooting
Escaped inmate killed in shootout in Centerville
- Investigators believe Gonzalo Lopez killed a family and stole their pickup truck
- He led police on a brief chase and then died in a shootout
- Read more here: MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.