Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Red Raiders vs. Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

  • The Texas Tech Baseball team takes the first step on the road to Omaha today
  • The Red Raiders will play Notre Dame at 1 this afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Statesboro, Georgia
  • More: Texas Tech baseball heading to Statesboro, Georgia

Officers shot man armed with axe, machete

Escaped inmate killed in shootout in Centerville

