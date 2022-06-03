Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Red Raiders vs. Notre Dame in NCAA Tournament

The Texas Tech Baseball team takes the first step on the road to Omaha today

The Red Raiders will play Notre Dame at 1 this afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Statesboro, Georgia

More: Texas Tech baseball heading to Statesboro, Georgia

Officers shot man armed with axe, machete

The man injured in a police shooting near 67th and Uvalde is now charged with aggravated robbery

Police say Phillip Torres led them on a chase, stole an axe and machete and charged several officers who shot him

Details here: Lubbock Police Chief: Subject ran at officers with machete, axe before officer-involved shooting

Escaped inmate killed in shootout in Centerville

Investigators believe Gonzalo Lopez killed a family and stole their pickup truck

He led police on a brief chase and then died in a shootout

Read more here: MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas

