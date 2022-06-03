Local Listings
‘I had about 20 more minutes’: Veteran boater survives 10 hours stranded in water

Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for...
Kevin Olmstead shared his rescue story of how he survived after being stranded in the water for 10 hours in the Mississippi Sound.(Kevin Olmstead/Outdoor Alabama)
By Fred Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a veteran fishing guide stranded in the water for multiple hours during rough boating conditions.

WBRC reports Kevin Olmstead, 53, has been a fishing guide and angler for years. He was recently wade fishing in the Mississippi Sound when he said conditions were starting to get too rough to stay.

Olmstead said he got back in his beached boat and started what should have been a bumpy ride back. But after being dumped overboard by a wave as he tried to retrieve a life jacket, he said he knew he was in trouble.

“I was there by myself. I shouldn’t have been over there in that kind of weather. At that point, a wave hit the side of the boat and threw me in,” Olmstead said.

The 53-year-old said he started feeling the effects of hypothermia, including convulsions and cramps, once he was still stranded into the afternoon hours.

“Three hours went by, and I thought, ‘I’m still here,’” he said. “I knew I had to get to something stationary to have a chance for someone to see me.”

Olmstead said when it started to get dark, he somehow managed to reach a barnacle-encrusted piling and got on top of it.

“I had seen the coast guard jet fly over before I got to the piling, and I knew it had to be for me,” he said. “I saw them turn their boat around and come toward me, and then they got me in the boat.”

According to Olmstead, a rescue swimmer deemed it too risky to try to lift him into a helicopter. So, he was transported by boat to Bayou La Batre and then transported to the University of South Alabama Hospital.

“The rescue swimmer said I had about 20 more minutes or I would be gone,” Olmstead said. “He said professionals he knew couldn’t have done what I just did for 10 hours.”

The veteran fishing guide said the thoughts of his wife and kids helped get him through the ordeal. He also said to make sure you have your life jacket when out on the water.

“Most important is the life jacket. You think it’s not going to happen to you. I’ve been on the water for more than 30 years. I’m the safest boater that I know. It can happen to you. I’m living proof,” Olmstead said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

