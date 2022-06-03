LPD to conduct series of follow-up crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is conducting multiple follow-up investigations of recent crashes. The LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit and the Texas Department of Transportation will be conducting 10 total investigations.

The investigations will be active on Friday, June 3 and Sunday, June 5.

The LPD has created an approximate schedule for their investigations:

Friday, June 3, 2022

100 block of Parkway Avenue starting at 8:30 a.m. During this part of the follow-up investigation, all westbound lanes will be diverted to exit Parkway Avenue onto the IH-27 exit.

East Broadway Street and Idalou Road starting at 9:45 a.m. During this part of the follow-up investigation, northbound lanes of Idalou Road will be closed and traffic will be diverted at Vanda Avenue. Southbound lanes will be diverted east onto East Broadway Avenue. Eastbound traffic on East Broadway Street will be diverted north onto Zenith Avenue. West bound traffic on East Broadway Street will be diverted north on Cherry Avenue.

Fourth Street and Frankford Avenue staring at 11 a.m. The intersection will have periodic lane closures throughout the follow-up investigation.

19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue starting at 12:15 p.m. This intersection will also have periodic lane closures throughout the follow-up investigation.

Sunday, June 5, 2022

82nd Street and Upland Avenue starting at 6 a.m. During this follow-up investigation, southbound lanes of traffic will be diverted west. Northbound lanes of Upland Avenue will be diverted east onto 82nd Street. Traffic traveling east on 82nd Street will be diverted south. Westbound lanes of 82nd Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic.

3500 block of 34th Street starting at 7:15 a.m. During this part of the follow-up investigation, 34th Street will be closed in both directions from Joliet Avenue to Indiana Avenue.

1900 block of 50th Street starting at 8:30 a.m. The intersection will have periodic lane closures throughout the follow-up investigation. Eastbound traffic will be reduce to one lane.

2700 block of University Avenue starting about 10 a.m. All traffic on 82nd Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the follow-up investigation.

5700 block of University Avenue starting at 11:15 a.m. Southbound lanes of University Avenue are expected to be reduced to one lane, with northbound lanes diverted east onto 58th Street. The westbound lanes of 58th Street will be diverted at Avenue W and eastbound lanes will be diverted South onto University Avenue.

6700 block of Quaker Avenue starting at 12:45 p.m. During this part of the follow-up investigation, north and southbound lanes of traffic will be reduce to one lane in each direction.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use alternate routes since delays are expected.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

