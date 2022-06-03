Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in South Lubbock County

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound in the 14600 block of...
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound in the 14600 block of CR 2110.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon in the 14600 block of CR 2110, which is near 146th and Indiana.

The caller, 18-year-old Austin Duhon said he and 18-year-old Christopher Stringer were watching television when he was showing a shotgun to Stringer. Duhon believed the weapon was unloaded and said the gun “went off.” Christopher was shot in the side of his waist.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators are still on the scene investigating the incident. Christopher was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance for his injuries. The severity of his injuries is not known.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
MANHUNT OVER: Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez dead after shootout with police in South Texas
Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.
Lubbock Police Chief: Subject ran at officers with machete, axe before officer-involved shooting
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting that happened in the 2100 block of 67th...
Suspect seriously injured, shot by officers in South Lubbock
Eliahna Cruz Torres, 10, was among those killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Kentucky father of Uvalde shooting victim reportedly denied compassionate release for funeral
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting

Latest News

Xavier Montalvo fue arrestado con órdenes de arresto por correr en una carretera causando...
Sentence issued for man convicted of manslaughter in street racing death
The Silent Wings Museum front
Silent Wings Museum to host D-Day memorial event
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the ice level detector arm in the ice maker...
Refrigerators recalled for choking hazard from ice maker
Dustin Burrows, R. Lubbock (Source: KCBD)
Rep. Dustin Burrows appointed chair of Investigative Committee on Uvalde school shooting