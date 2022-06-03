Lubbock Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in South Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound Friday afternoon in the 14600 block of CR 2110, which is near 146th and Indiana.

The caller, 18-year-old Austin Duhon said he and 18-year-old Christopher Stringer were watching television when he was showing a shotgun to Stringer. Duhon believed the weapon was unloaded and said the gun “went off.” Christopher was shot in the side of his waist.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators are still on the scene investigating the incident. Christopher was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance for his injuries. The severity of his injuries is not known.

This is a developing story.

