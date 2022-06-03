Local Listings
Sentence issued for man convicted of manslaughter in street racing death

Xavier Montalvo fue arrestado con órdenes de arresto por correr en una carretera causando muerte y homicidio involuntario(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The man convicted in the 2020 death of 69-year-old Howard Wright has been sentenced to four years in prison.

A Lubbock jury found Xavier Montalvo guilty of manslaughter, with a deadly weapon enhancement. According to Court records, Montalvo was driving 94 miles per hour when he struck Wright’s car at 75th Street and Slide Road, on February 24, 2020.

Montalvo took the stand on Friday before the jury decided his sentence, telling the Court he was leaving a doctor’s office when the crash happened. He said he stopped at the light at 69th Street and Slide Road, and he remembered pulling away from the light.

Montalvo told the Court he doesn’t remember if he was speeding, but he recalled Wright’s vehicle pulling out and swerving, trying to miss it. He said when he was told Wright had died, it “it hit him hard” knowing he took an innocent man’s life. Montalvo said he doesn’t blame anyone else, adding this was his fault.

After a little more than an hour of deliberating, the jury sentenced Montalvo to four years in the Texas Department of Corrections. He will have to serve half before he is eligible for parole.

