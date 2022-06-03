Local Listings
Severe thunderstorm watch western South Plains until 11 p.m.

By Matt Ernst
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. CDT Friday, June 3 for the western counties of the South Plains.

This watch covers Parmer, Castro, Bailey, Lamb, Cochran, Hockley, Yoakum, Terry and Gaines counties over the western South Plains. And it extends into Eastern New Mexico including Curry, Roosevelt and Lea counties.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for counties in green until 11 p.m. CDT Friday, June 3.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for counties in green until 11 p.m. CDT Friday, June 3.(KCBD)

Thunderstorms have developed over the higher terrain of New Mexico this afternoon. Thunderstorms are moving east, toward our area. There are differing solutions in the computer guidance on whether the storms will form into a solid line, or spread more north or south of our area. That said...thunderstorms are likely near the state line this evening, with a chance for rain/storms farther east, including Lubbock, late tonight into early Saturday morning.

Primary risks are large hail and damaging wind. The most intense storms could produce hail to 2.5″ diameter and gusts to 70mph. An isolated tornado is possible.

Check back here and on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for updates.

