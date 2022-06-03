Local Listings
Silent Wings Museum to host D-Day memorial event

The Silent Wings Museum front
The Silent Wings Museum front(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Silent Wings museum is hosting a free event to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Normandy invasion during World War II.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4 and June 5. The D-day anniversary is on June 6.

The event will feature screenings of the documentary “D-Day Remembered” and several wartime crafts and artifacts will also be on display, including:

  • C-47 “Southern Cross” from The Greatest Generation Aircraft
  • WWII Era Aircraft, Texas Air Museum
  • Vintage Military Vehicles

The Silent Wings Museum focuses on the history of the World War II military glider program. The event will also feature information on the role of glider planes throughout the invasion.

“More than 500 gliders were deployed into Normandy beginning in the wee hours of June 6 and continuing into June 7, carrying desperately needed supplies, troops, and vehicles to secure strategic areas inland and resupply the Allied ground forces,” according to the City of Lubbock website.

Tours are scheduled for 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. All aircraft will fly in and be on display in accordance to the weather.

Find more information here.

