Slight risk for severe storms Friday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some much needed rainfall across the South Plains this morning and another shot at storms this evening.

Heavy rain fell across the area early this morning. Anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches total in the Lubbock area, some heavy rain to the east. That system clearing out early this morning will leave us mostly dry for the rest of the day. Another cool afternoon, though, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

A slight (2/5) risk for a severe, isolated storm late this afternoon into the overnight hours. Storm development will be dependent on if cloud cover can break up and give way to sunshine this afternoon. If storms are able to develop, it will be in eastern New Mexico and push into the South Plains after sunset. Most of the area will remain dry and storm free but there is the chance for quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph in these storms.

A shower or two possible early Saturday morning, after that we begin to dry out and warm up. Highs this weekend in the 90s with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds. Temperatures remain in the 90s through the workweek with mostly dry conditions.

