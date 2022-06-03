WATCH: City gives updates on upcoming IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock triathlon

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE/KCBD) - The City of Lubbock announces the IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon will be held Sunday, June 26. Right now, more than 1,300 athletes have registered for the event which includes a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike course, and 13.1-mile run. This event provides the following qualifying spots for the IRONMAN World Championships:

75 age group slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah

30 Women For Tri slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah

2 Handcycle slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah

2 Handcycle slots for the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona

After another successful IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon in 2021, City leadership is excited this event is returning to the Hub City.

“The City of Lubbock looks forward to welcoming visitors to this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon. Whether you are running, supporting, sponsoring or volunteering, your dedication is what makes this event possible,” said Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne. “I encourage citizens to come out and cheer on these incredible athletes as they compete on Sunday, June 26th.”

During a news conference Friday morning, Mayor Payne said, “This year’s race is going to allow us to welcome to Lubbock and West Texas hundreds of new visitors. They’ll be staying at hotels, eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores. It’s an awesome opportunity for new people to come in, and people come in from all over the world for this.”

He says people use this race as preparation and training for Hawaii or other international or national events.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for Lubbock and it’s good for our economy and for growth, and the health of our city,” he said.

With the route of the race route cutting through the city of Lubbock, multiple roadways will be blocked during the race.

“Our goal is to allow safety is to allow safe participation for racers and safe roadways throughout the course, and we need everyone’s help to do that, so please pay attention to our officers and the signage and the traffic control signals that we have out,” said Chief Nathan White with the Lubbock Police Department.

Information about race courses, registration, and media credential registration can be found at https://ironmanlubbock.com.

The City will provide more detailed information throughout the coming weeks.

The City of Lubbock provided information in this report.