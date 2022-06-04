Red Raiders fall to Notre Dame in NCAA Regional

Local Listings
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th allowed the winning run to score as Notre Dame edged Texas Tech 3-2 in the NCAA Regional in Statesboro, Georgia.

The game started at 1pm, but went into a weather delay at 1:31 due to lightning and rain.

They resumed six hours later at 7:30pm Central Time.

Texas Tech’s bats were cold going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The Red Raiders left 11 runners on base and they struck out 17 times.

Chase Hampton in relief kept Tech in it with six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts.

Finally with runners at 2nd & 3rd with two outs in the 8th, Easton Murrell with a clutch base hit scored two to tie the game.

However, with a runner on third in the bottom of the 8th, Mason Molina’s wild pitch allowed the Fighting Irish to take the 3-2 lead.

Tech had a runner on 3rd with two outs, but a 19th strikeout by the Red Raiders ended the game.

With the bad weather, Georgia Southern & North Carolina Greensboro will now play at 9am.

Then the loser will play Texas Tech in an elimination game.

Texas Tech will now need to win four straight games to win the Statesboro Regional.

Another loss and their season is over.

