A return of summer heat for the weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly dry and hot conditions return to the South Plains just in time for the weekend, with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KCBD)

A muggy start to the day with plenty of moisture still hanging around. Temperatures this morning in the 60s but quickly warming up this afternoon with highs today across the South Plains in the upper 80s to lower 90s, close to “normal” for this time of year. For the most part, today will be dry and breezy with winds from the southwest 10-15 mph. This afternoon, some showers/storms will try to develop over and to the east of Lubbock, moving quickly off of the Caprock. If storms can develop they will be isolated in nature and could produce marginally large hail and wind gusts. Model guidance continues to keep most of that activity out of the viewing area, so there is a chance no one will see any rain or storms.

Stormcast today
Stormcast today(KCBD)
Saturday's highs
Saturday's highs(KCBD)

Overnight tonight will be quiet and again seasonable with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly clear skies and light winds around 5-10 mph.

Sunday will bring drier air into the region with winds from the southwest between 10-15 mph. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, a high of 97 degrees for Lubbock.

Dry and warm conditions last for much of the next workweek- highs in the 90s with sunny skies, light winds. Not much change in the forecast until the end of the week, with a few slim chances for rain.

