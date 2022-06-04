Texas Tech fights off UNCG in Elimination Game

STATESBORO, GA (KCBD) - Texas Tech evades elimination Saturday after beating University of North Carolina Greensboro 2-0.

After a wild pitch in the top half of the 8th inning, both Dillon Carter and Jace Jung score.

Another great pitching performance from Brandon Birdsell as Tech awaits the loser of the Georgia Southern/Notre Dame game Saturday night.

Tech will play the loser of that game 1 p.m. Sunday.

