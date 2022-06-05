Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Japanese man is the oldest to sail solo across the Pacific ocean

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An 83-year-old man is now the world’s oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific ocean nonstop.

Japanese ocean adventurer Kenichi Horie set sail from San Francisco on March 27.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

Horie arrived in the waters off western Japan on Saturday.

He’s actually made the journey several times.

Horie made no port calls during this last, record-breaking trip, but he checked in with his family everyday to let them know he was OK.

83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.
83-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to sail solo across the Pacific.(KENICHI HORIE)

On finishing his trip, he said “don’t let your dreams just stay as dreams. Have a goal and work towards achieving this, and a beautiful life awaits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Lubbock fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick
Lubbock native soars as stunt pilot in Top Gun: Maverick
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound in the 14600 block of...
18-year-old accidentally shoots friend with shotgun in South Lubbock
Texas Tech evades elimination Saturday after beating University of North Carolina Greensboro 2-0.
Texas Tech fights off UNCG in Elimination Game
A wild pitch in the bottom of the 8th allowed the winning run to score as Notre Dame edged...
Red Raiders fall to Notre Dame in NCAA Regional

Latest News

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue deployed resources and was assisting people in North Miami-Dade...
Tropical Storm Alex heads toward Bermuda with high winds
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Champ at 19, champ at 36: Nadal earns 14th French Open title
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham...
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee