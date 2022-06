Mukewater Outfitters Barbecue Cookoff for Family Promise of Lubbock, Saturday, June 11

Provided by Mukewater Outfitters

Join us for a fun & casual amateur barbecue cook off to raise money for Family Promise of Lubbock and celebrate our dads! Prizes for judge’s choice, people’s choice, best dad outfit, and best set-up!

Register today and join us on Saturday, June 11th from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at KK’s Corner Mall!

Register online here: https://www.mukewateroutfitters.com/

