Red Raiders down regional host Georgia Southern

The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated regional host Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated regional host Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Zach Fox
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT
STATESBORO, GA (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated regional host Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew Morris was on the bump for Tech, cruising through the first two innings. In the third inning; however, the pitcher’s nightmare, a slow tapper shading towards the third base line for Morris, bare hands and throw wide right to first, that allows the Eagles to plate a run from Eagles Austin Thompson.

Morris would settle back into place after the third inning. He lasts six innings allowing one run off four hits and three strikeouts.

4th inning, Red Raiders threatening with bases loaded. Kurt Wilson walks and plates Cole Stillwell to tie the game. Next batter, Owen Washburn, hits a sac fly to center to score Jace Jung to give the Red Raiders the 2-1 lead. Hudson White follows up with a single into left center to score Ty Coleman to add some insurance to improve the lead to 3-1 through four innings.

Tech pitching shuts the door after Georgia Southern threatened with runners at 2nd and 3rd in the 8th inning. But Tech gets the victory off more dominant pitching, the offense is improving but will need to be full alert as now Tech will battle Notre Dame again.

Game one is scheduled for 6 p.m. Lubbock time on Sunday night. If Tech wins, then game two (if necessary) would be Monday at 5 p.m. Central.

