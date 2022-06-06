Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.(Pixabay)
By WMBF staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in South Carolina.

The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was surrendered the next day at the Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County Department of Social Services took the child into custody, and the little boy has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 21 at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
1 seriously injured in Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated regional host Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon.
Red Raiders down regional host Georgia Southern

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
A humanitarian aid center was “completely destroyed” by Russian shelling on Sunday, June 5,...
AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege
A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer...
U-Haul truck stolen from elderly couple
Noon Notebook: Adult Protective Services
Noon Notebook: Adult Protective Services