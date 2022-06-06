Local Listings
1 seriously injured in Sunday night shooting near 25th & S

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a Sunday night shooting in Central Lubbock.

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the 1700 block of 25th Street, near 25th & Avenue S. The call came in just before 8 p.m.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

