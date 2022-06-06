Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

104-year-old woman’s wish granted with penguin meeting

104-year-old woman meets penguins
By Lezla Gooden, Ashley RK Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:10 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut centenarian is proving you’re never too old to check things off your bucket list, as she fulfilled her lifetime dream of holding a penguin.

Bertha Komor, 104, always had the dream of getting to hold a penguin. The Mystic Aquarium and Twilight Wish Connecticut, a foundation that grants seniors’ wishes, made it all possible.

Komor met penguin Mr. Red Green on May 28 at her senior living home, Farmington at Village Gate. She got to hold and pet the penguin, WFSB reports.

“I didn’t expect this. It’s wonderful,” Komor said. “Best part was petting him and seeing him close up.”

Komor was not only joined by her friends, but her daughter and granddaughter surprised her for her big day.

“I am just so excited for her and just so happy that she was able to have this wish come true and to just have been in our life for as long as she has,” said her granddaughter, Karen Rivkin.

Komor was asked what her secret to a long and happy life - and marriage - is.

“I don’t know. I haven’t figured that out yet,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
Lubbock fighter pilot in Top Gun: Maverick
Lubbock native soars as stunt pilot in Top Gun: Maverick
The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a gunshot wound in the 14600 block of...
18-year-old accidentally shoots friend with shotgun in South Lubbock
Texas Tech evades elimination Saturday after beating University of North Carolina Greensboro 2-0.
Texas Tech fights off UNCG in Elimination Game

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ during Western trip
Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular...
Shooting kills 3 in Philadelphia entertainment district
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry, middle,...
Warriors answer in Game 2, top Celtics 107-88 to even Finals
The Plaza, a Senior Living community at 4910 Emory, was evacuated on Sunday night due to smoke...
The Plaza Senior Living community briefly evacuated due to smoke, flooding