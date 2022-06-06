Local Listings
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAWSON COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Texas DPS says four people have died after crashing into a Freightliner trailer that was blocking the westbound lane of US 180, 12 miles west of Lamesa on Saturday night.

DPS says a 2022 Nissan Versa was traveling west on US 180 around 9:45 p.m. with four people inside.

The truck pulling the trailer was “stuck in the north barrow ditch of US 180, facing east after attempting a U-turn on the roadway.”

The trailer was across the westbound lane of US 180 blocking the lane. The Nissan struck the right rear of the trailer.

Four people from Seminole were killed: the driver, 62-year-old Marie Louise Dupree; the passenger, 78-year-old Connie Garate Carroll; an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

