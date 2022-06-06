Catalytic converter thief targets South Plains Food Bank trucks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank could be out thousands of dollars after a thief pillaged some of its vehicles.

The food bank lost the catalytic converters out of four of its vehicles over the weekend.

In order to make its delivery routes on Monday, it had to use the entire mobile pantry and other backup vehicles to get food out to the other counties and its senior citizens.

”It’s difficult times for everybody but when somebody’s stealing from a nonprofit who’s trying to do good work, it really really impacted the entire community. It didn’t just affect us, it affected everyone who depends on the South Plains Food Bank,” said South Plains Food Bank Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Smith.

The food bank expects to pay more than $4,000 just for part-replacements alone.

You can help make up the cost with donations by going to https://www.spfb.org/.

