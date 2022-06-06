Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Catalytic converter thief targets South Plains Food Bank trucks

South Plains Food Bank Lubbock
South Plains Food Bank Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank could be out thousands of dollars after a thief pillaged some of its vehicles.

The food bank lost the catalytic converters out of four of its vehicles over the weekend.

In order to make its delivery routes on Monday, it had to use the entire mobile pantry and other backup vehicles to get food out to the other counties and its senior citizens.

”It’s difficult times for everybody but when somebody’s stealing from a nonprofit who’s trying to do good work, it really really impacted the entire community. It didn’t just affect us, it affected everyone who depends on the South Plains Food Bank,” said South Plains Food Bank Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Smith.

The food bank expects to pay more than $4,000 just for part-replacements alone.

You can help make up the cost with donations by going to https://www.spfb.org/.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Police in Socorro say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18.
5 teens wounded in shooting at West Texas house party
Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering...
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated regional host Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon.
Red Raiders down regional host Georgia Southern

Latest News

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Covenant Children's holds a news conference on MIS-C cases in our area.
Covenant Health to host annual Storytellers fundraising event
Lubbock Public Library
Mobile Printing Now Available at Lubbock Public Library
2022 "Dave Campbell's Texas Football" cover featuring Joey McGuire (left) and Jeff Traylor...
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire on cover of “Dave Campell’s Texas Football” magazine