Covenant Health to host annual Storytellers fundraising event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Covenant Health Foundation is hosting its 20th annual Storytellers fundraising event. Storytellers allows the public the chance to listen to stories and music from various musicians and talent. Lubbock’s own celebrity musician Jay Boy Adams will host the event, known for his work with many famous artists and bands, including ZZ Top.

Storytellers is scheduled for June 11 at 6 p.m. The event will be located at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts Plaza at 511 Avenue K.

Since its inception, Storytellers has raised almost $2 million to support Covenant Children’s medical programs.

“As the only licensed children’s hospital in West Texas, and one of only eight in Texas, countless children and families have been impacted through the lifesaving, compassionate care received at Covenant Children’s,” according to the news release.

Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Covenant Children’s pediatric oncology and hematology departments.

Many musicians and songwriters will be featured:

Jay Boy Adams (host for Storytellers)

The two most public acts of Jay Boy Adams’ life are his years as a pioneering roots-rock recording and touring artist from 1977 to 1982, and then returning to music a quarter century later with his acclaimed Top Five Americana chart album “The Shoe Box.” In between, he founded one of the top tour coach companies in the music business, bonded relationships with many famous artists and guided country star Pat Green to fame.

Terry McBride

As one of Nashville’s most established performers, Terry McBride has forged an impressive four-decade career in country music as an entertainer, songwriter and musician. His dynamic set list blends new material, familiar songs he’s written for others, and modern classics like “Sacred Ground,” the signature hit from his band McBride and The Ride. Today, McBride is a co-writer on 13 of Brooks and Dunn’s singles, with an overall 25 cuts with the duo. This rich catalog includes the number one smash, “Play Something Country,” as well as Brooks and Dunn’s two duets with Reba McEntire: “If You See Him/If You See Her” and “Cowgirls Don’t Cry.”

Gary Nicholson

Gary Nicholson is a number one hit songwriter, recording artist, world traveling performer and two-time Grammy winning producer. He was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2011. There are over six hundred recordings of his songs in various genres including country, rock, blues, folk, bluegrass, and pop by Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, George Jones, BB King, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Stevie Nicks, Guy Clark, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, Fleetwood Mac, Kenny Chesney, The Dixie Chicks, Dierks Bentley, Patty Loveless, Wynonna, Trisha Yearwood, Brad Paisley, and the list goes on.

Lee Roy Parnell

Parnell can be described as a triple threat: an ace guitarist, smooth soul-drenched vocalist, and hit songwriter whose music runs the gamut of diversity. During his storied career, Parnell has toured and collaborated with many music legends including The Allman Brothers Band and Merle Haggard. In 2011, Parnell was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Hall of Fame. Lee Roy Parnell’s country hits include “A Little Bit Of You,” and “What Kind of Fool Do You Think I Am.” “Worry B Gone” is featured on country superstar Chris Stapleton’s latest universally acclaimed album release, “Starting Over.”

“There isn’t a fundraising event we look forward to more than Storytellers,” Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children’s said. “Not only is it a fantastic evening of entertainment, but our patients and families have benefitted so much from the generous donations our community contributes each and every year.”

For information on remaining tickets, contact Emily Young at the Covenant Foundation at (806) 725-6114 or Emily.Young@stjoe.org.

