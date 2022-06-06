Local Listings
Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock ISD to hold training exercise Monday morning at Monterey High School

4 killed in crash on U.S. 180 west of Lamesa

Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula plan in Michigan

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

