Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock ISD to hold training exercise Monday morning at Monterey High School

The exercise will simulate an active shooter situation

Do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles at Monterey

Read more here: LISD holding active shooter training at Monterey on Monday

4 killed in crash on U.S. 180 west of Lamesa

DPS Troopers say a car hit a tractor trailer that was partially blocking the road

Two women and two children died in the crash

More: 2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180

Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula plan in Michigan

The plant will focus on specialty formulas for babies with allergies before expanding to other products

The formula is expected to arrive in stores by June 20

Details here: Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.