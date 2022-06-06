Hot and dry Monday, slim rain chances the rest of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A very weak “cold” front moving through the South Plains will leave us about five degrees cooler Monday afternoon, but still a hot afternoon with highs in the 90s to lower 100s.

Monday's highs (KCBD)

A mild night overnight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies and winds a bit breezy as a weak front pushes through the area. Winds will switch from the southwest to the north along with the frontal passage.

Unfortunately, it is going to be a dry front- not expecting any rain overnight or throughout Monday. Tomorrow will be a few degrees cooler than Sunday afternoon, but temperatures will still top out above average, in the 90s to lower 100s. Monday will bring plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, but some upper-level clouds to begin the morning. A light breeze generally from the north around 15 mph.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Dry overnight Monday as well, with lows again in the 60s to 70s. Tuesday brings the start of several afternoon rain chances, although chances look slim for now. A general trend for the workweek is mostly sunny, hot with highs in the 90s, and slim shower/storm chances in the afternoons.

Next weekend is no exception- afternoon highs in the 90s with sunny and mostly dry conditions.

